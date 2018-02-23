Matthew Schwartz, a lawyer not affiliated with the Shkreli case, told CNBC: "In fraud cases, the loss amount is by far the biggest component of the sentencing guidelines."

"In Shrkeli's case, if the government is right that the losses are between $9.5 to $25 million, then there will be a 20-level increase to the applicable sentencing guidelines; whereas if Shkreli is right, the loss amount would be zero," Schwartz said.

"A 20-level difference in the sentencing guidelines could easily mean a difference of literally decades in prison," he said. "Of course, the guidelines are just that, and the court is not required to adhere to them."

Shkreli already has spent five months in federal jail in Brooklyn after Matsumoto revoked his $5 million bond a month after his conviction by jurors on three of eight criminal counts. The judge said in September that Shkreli represented a danger because of his bizarre offer on Facebook of a $5,000 bounty to anyone who could provide him with a sample of Hillary Clinton's hair.

That stunt was just the latest in a series of controversial antics by Shkreli.

He first came to public notoriety in the summer of 2015 when he created the company then known as Turing Pharmaceuticals, bought a decades-old anti-parasite drug, Daraprim, and promptly hiked the medication's price from $13.50 per pill to $750.

That act made Shkreli the poster child for exorbitant drug pricing, in no small part because of the fact that Daraprim's users include infants, pregnant women and people with HIV.

"Under the circumstances, I think he's doing reasonably well," said Shkreli's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman after the hour-long court hearing, when asked how his client was faring in the notably unpleasant lockup.

Asked about his client's beard — Shkreli was relatively clean-cut when he was jailed last summer — Brafman quipped, "How would you like it if I wrote an article about your beard?"