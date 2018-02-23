Starting on Tuesday, the latest in high-tech luggage, travel gear and accessories will go on display in Las Vegas, thanks to the annual trade event known as the International Travel Goods show.

Some available items, like a $3,250 carry-on, are both pretty and pricey. Others, such as a bathroom kit that includes a yard of toilet paper and sanitary wipes, are a low-priced but practical accessory to have handy on any trip. CNBC got a preview of some of the new offerings expected to be featured at this year's show.

Illuminated charging station

Travelers often leave lights on in their hotel rooms so they can find their way to the bathroom — especially in the middle of the night. "But leaving a room light on can disrupt sleep," said Kim Filippone, marketing director at Talus. She suggested guests plug in the company's Nightlight Charging Station instead. "The soft light provides enough light to see without being too bright, while also offering a place to charge a phone and tablet," said Filippone. Price: $19.99.