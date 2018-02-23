In August, The Washington Post reported that Republican committees had spent $1.3 million at Trump properties during the first eight months of 2017 -- spending that helped to offset losses elsewhere in the company.

One of the Trump Organization's biggest political customers is the Trump campaign itself, which by any measure, is flush with cash. In 2017, the campaign and two affiliated committees raised $32 million and ended the year with $22 million in cash.

This is in large part because the Trump campaign never ended. Trump filed the paperwork to run for re-election the day he was inaugurated, the first president ever to do so. Trump's predecessor, President Barack Obama, did not formally launch his re-election campaign until April 2011, after serving more than two full years in office.

All of which makes it difficult to compare Trump's campaign and the RNC to Obama's relationship with his party's campaign arm, the Democratic National Committee.

"There's really no comparison, because Obama's campaign didn't even have a headquarters in 2009 and 2010," said a former DNC official, when asked whether the party ever paid the rent for Obama's campaign headquarters.

The former official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, explained that Obama's 2008 campaign was basically absorbed into the DNC, a system, he said, that could work just as well for Trump's small staff. "They could have a dedicated space at the RNC, or they could just join the RNC staff, which would be a lot more cost efficient for the campaign."