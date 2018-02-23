Samsung Galaxy S9 still sets the pace for Android, but looks a lot like last year's phone

Samsung's Galaxy S9 has a lot of new features, but the same old look 1 Hour Ago | 01:52

Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy S9, its brand new flagship Android smartphone, and I had a chance to check it out in person.

The Galaxy S9 is packed with the newest and most powerful hardware available for smartphones running Google's Android platform, including Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 processor. It's the best Android phone of 2018, so far.

But it's not shockingly new, and in many ways it feels like the Galaxy S8 version 2.0.