A job application that Steve Jobs filled out before he co-founded Apple is expected to fetch more than $50,000 at auction.

The 1973 application, which will be sold at Boston, Massachusetts-based auction house RR Auction, provides an early glimpse of Jobs' ambition to work in the emerging tech industry.

The document, which is one-page long and handwritten, is littered with grammatical errors.

Jobs answered a question on what his special abilities are with, "electronics tech or design engineer. digital.—from Bay near Hewitt-Packard [sic]."

In response to a section about his skills, Jobs wrote "yes" next to "Computer" and "Calculator," adding in brackets below, "(design, tech)."

When writing his name, the Apple co-founder wrote, "Steven jobs." Writing his address and college major, Jobs wrote, "reed college" and "english lit" respectively.

Answering the question, "Access to transportation?" Jobs wrote, "possible, but not probable."

The application is part of a pop culture auction hosted by RR Auction and will go on sale between March 8 and 15, the auction house said.