Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: BUFF, HPE, HPQ, FDX, UPS, WING & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Blue Buffalo – The natural pet products maker agreed to be bought by General Mills for $40 per share in cash, a total of $8 billion. Blue Buffalo had closed at $34.12 on Thursday. General Mills sees the deal closing by the end of its fiscal year in May, and announced it was suspending its buyback program so it can achieve its leverage targets.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise – HPE reported adjusted quarterly profit of 34 cents per share, beating estimates by 12 cents a share. The networking products maker also saw revenue come in above forecasts, as well as giving strong forward guidance. The company also plans to raise its dividend by 50 percent starting in the third quarter.

HP Inc. – HP Inc. came in 6 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 48 cents per share. The computer and printer company also beat on the top line and gave strong guidance. HP increased its market share during the quarter, even as the PC market continues to shrink.

FedEx, United Parcel Service – The rival delivery services were both the subject of analyst notes, with Bernstein upgrading FedEx to "outperform" from "market perform," while Deutsche Bank cut its rating on UPS to "hold" from "buy." Bernstein said FedEx is at an attractive valuation while enjoying the fastest earnings growth in company history, while Deutsche Bank expressed doubts regarding the ability of UPS to contain its capital spending needs.

Allergan – SunTrust Robinson Humphrey began coverage of the drugmaker with a "buy" rating, noting an attractive valuation, Allergan's product pipeline, and what it calls "manageable" competition for its Botox products.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers – Red Robin reported adjusted quarterly profit of 78 cents per share, beating the average analysts' estimate of 54 cents a share. The restaurant chain's revenue was also above forecasts, as same-restaurant sales more than doubled estimates with a 2.7 percent increase.

Wingstop – Wingstop beat estimates by a penny a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 17 cents per share. The chicken wing restaurant also reported better-than-expected revenue. Comparable-restaurant sales rose 5.2 percent, beating the consensus forecast of a 4.8 percent increase. However, Wingstop gave an outlook that fell short of Street forecasts.

Intuit – Intuit reported adjusted quarterly profit of 35 cents per share, a penny a share above estimates, with revenue essentially in line. The financial software maker issued weaker-than-expected current quarter guidance, however, pressuring the shares.

Planet Fitness – Planet Fitness edged out consensus estimates by a penny a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 24 cents per share. The fitness chain also saw revenue come in above forecasts. The company also announced an $80 million increase in its stock buyback program. Planet Fitness expects full-year sales to increase by about 20 percent for 2018 and earnings to grow about 40 percent.

Royal Bank of Scotland – The bank reported its first annual profit in a decade, but shares are being pressured after the bank did not provide an update on any settlement with the US Department of Justice in its case involving the sale of mortgage-backed securities.

Pearson – The British company is in talks to sell its U.S. school courseware publishing business, as it continues its restructuring process.

GoDaddy – GoDaddy reported better-than-expected revenue for its latest quarter, with the web hosting company also forecasting upbeat current quarter revenue. GoDaddy saw its customer base grow and also reported a 6.9 percent increase in average revenue per user.

First Solar – First Solar lost 25 cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 31 cent a share loss predicted by Wall Street analysts. The solar equipment maker also raised its full-year forecast on increasing demand for its products.

Herbalife – Herbalife earned an adjusted $1.29 per share for the fourth quarter, beating the 96 cent a share consensus estimates. The health products maker also reported revenue above Street forecasts. The company returned to sales growth in the quarter and expects growth to expand in 2018.