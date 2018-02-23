Apple is the least loved big tech company among hedge funds

Apple is the only "big five" technology company that's not also a "top five" hedge fund holding, according to Goldman Sachs.

Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft are the most-loved stocks by hedge funds, alongside Time Warner, Goldman analysts said in a note. The note lists the 50 stocks that appear most often among the top 10 holdings of fundamentally driven hedge funds.

Apple is number 11 on the list, as a top 10 holding in 34 funds. Amazon is a top 10 holding in 80 funds, Facebook is a top 10 holding in 70 funds, Alphabet is a top holding in 54 funds, and Microsoft is a top holding in 52 funds.

The so-called VIP list doesn't take into account the weighting of the S&P 500, though — where Apple's behemoth market capitalization outpaces other companies.

Apple supplier Qualcomm was a new entrant to the list during the quarter, as were technology companies like JD, Booking Holdings, and Activision Blizzard. The technology sector carries the most weight across hedge funds on Goldman's list at 24 percent, even though the funds trimmed their positions over the quarter in favor of biotechnology and pharmaceutical stocks.