    Trump urges Mexico to block illegal immigrants from El Salvador

    • President Donald Trump called on Mexico to do more to prevent violent illegal immigrants from El Salvador from entering the U.S.
    • The president again pushed his long-proposed border wall but stopped short of saying Mexico would fund it.
    President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with congressional members in the Cabinet Room of the White House February 13, 2018 in Washington, DC.
    U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called on Mexico to do more to prevent violent illegal immigrants from El Salvador from entering the United States, again pushing his long-proposed border wall but stopping short of saying Mexico would fund it.

    Trump, in a post on Twitter, said U.S. law enforcement was removing gang members from El Salvador but that they continued to return, adding: "El Salvador just takes our money, and Mexico must help MORE with this problem. We need The Wall!"