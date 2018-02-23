US stocks set for a positive open amid lingering higher rates fears

Investor anxiety surfaced earlier this week after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting revealed that members saw an uptick in inflation and increased economic growth as reasons for the central bank to continue raising interest rates gradually.

While Wall Street appeared to shake off some of the concerns Thursday, fears surrounding higher rates are expected to linger.

With little economic data scheduled to be published Friday, investors will be awaiting key remarks from leading members of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

A U.S. monetary policy forum will be taking place in New York, where four major Fed officials are due to speak on economic policy, in front of other policymakers, academics and market economists.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Kansas City Fed President Esther George will be discussing the objectives of monetary policy on a panel, while New York Fed President William Dudley and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren will be speaking about the balance sheet and Fed policy.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams will also be speaking Friday, but in Los Angeles at a different engagement.