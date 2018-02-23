    ×

    US Markets

    US stocks set for a positive open amid lingering higher rates fears

    • While Wall Street appeared to shake off some of the concerns Thursday, fears surrounding higher rates are expected to linger.
    • In corporate news, Royal Bank of Canada, Public Service, Cinemark and Berkshire Hathaway are all due to publish earnings updates.

    U.S. stock index futures posted gains ahead of Friday's open.

    Around 5:10 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up 110 points, indicating a rise of 176.52 points at the open. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures also pointed to a positive open for their respective markets.

    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.
    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.

    Investor anxiety surfaced earlier this week after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting revealed that members saw an uptick in inflation and increased economic growth as reasons for the central bank to continue raising interest rates gradually.

    While Wall Street appeared to shake off some of the concerns Thursday, fears surrounding higher rates are expected to linger.

    With little economic data scheduled to be published Friday, investors will be awaiting key remarks from leading members of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

    A U.S. monetary policy forum will be taking place in New York, where four major Fed officials are due to speak on economic policy, in front of other policymakers, academics and market economists.

    Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Kansas City Fed President Esther George will be discussing the objectives of monetary policy on a panel, while New York Fed President William Dudley and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren will be speaking about the balance sheet and Fed policy.

    San Francisco Fed President John Williams will also be speaking Friday, but in Los Angeles at a different engagement.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    In corporate news, Royal Bank of Canada, Public Service and Cinemark are all due to publish earnings updates. Berkshire Hathaway will release an update on Saturday.

    As turmoil surrounding gun control and alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election continues, President Donald Trump will be meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the White House, where the two leaders will likely comment on economic growth and fighting terrorism.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    SPY
    ---
    QQQ
    ---
    DIA
    ---
    IVV
    ---