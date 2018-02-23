Watch: Trump holds joint news conference with Australian PM Turnbull

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference Friday afternoon as Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull visits the White House.

The leaders could face questions about efforts to curb North Korea's nuclear and missile programs after the Trump administration announced new sanctions against the communist dictatorship. Trump could also address efforts to change gun laws following the massacre of 17 people at a Florida high school last week.

Also at 2 p.m., former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates is expected to plead guilty to charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The charges are unrelated to his work on the campaign.

Read more:

Trump administration unveils sweeping new sanctions targeting North Korea

Trump, at CPAC, doubles down on his support for giving teachers guns