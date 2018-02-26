50 percent of adults have not checked their credit since Equifax breach

Have you checked your credit score recently? Probably not.

Half of U.S. adults have not looked at their credit report or credit score since a huge data breach last year at credit scoring company Equifax compromised the personal information of at least 145.5 million U.S. consumers, according to a new survey.

CreditCards.com's latest study also found that 18 percent of the 1,164 adults surveyed have never checked their credit report or credit score.

"If the announcement of something that significant won't get people to act, then it raises the question of what will," Matt Schulz, senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com, said of the Equifax data breach. "I think people just feel that they have more pressing things to do."

About three in 10 survey respondents who had heard "a lot" about the Equifax breach still hadn't checked their credit in the past six months.

Millennials were most likely not to have heard about the breach, with 26 percent indicating they had heard nothing about it. Yet at the same time, millennials checked both their credit score and report in the last six months at a higher rate — 34 percent — than any other generation.