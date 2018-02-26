    ×

    50 percent of adults have not checked their credit since Equifax breach

    • More than 145 million U.S. consumers had their personal financial information compromised in the Equifax breach.
    • Many consumers still have not increased their vigilance when it comes to monitoring their credit files.
    • You should check your accounts on a regular basis to spot any unusual activity.
    Dado Ruvic | Reuters

    Have you checked your credit score recently? Probably not.

    Half of U.S. adults have not looked at their credit report or credit score since a huge data breach last year at credit scoring company Equifax compromised the personal information of at least 145.5 million U.S. consumers, according to a new survey.

    CreditCards.com's latest study also found that 18 percent of the 1,164 adults surveyed have never checked their credit report or credit score.

    "If the announcement of something that significant won't get people to act, then it raises the question of what will," Matt Schulz, senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com, said of the Equifax data breach. "I think people just feel that they have more pressing things to do."

    About three in 10 survey respondents who had heard "a lot" about the Equifax breach still hadn't checked their credit in the past six months.

    Millennials were most likely not to have heard about the breach, with 26 percent indicating they had heard nothing about it. Yet at the same time, millennials checked both their credit score and report in the last six months at a higher rate — 34 percent — than any other generation.

    In the wakes of Equifax breach, here is how to protect yourself from identity theft
    How to protect yourself from identity theft in the wake of Equifax data breach   

    "People need to understand that this is a forever problem," Schulz said. "Once your information is out there, you can't put the toothpaste back in the tube."

    Be diligent

    Everyone should check their personal financial information with "regular diligence," Schulz said.

    That includes checking online banking and checking accounts at least once a week. Also be sure to get a free copy of your credit report from all three credit reporting companies — Equifax, TransUnion and Experian — once a year.

    Credit freezing, whereby you limit the amount of financial information available to companies, can also be a good option, according to Schulz.

    "You have to make sure you understand what that means before you do it," Schulz said. That is because it can take several days to unfreeze your credit if you want to apply for a mortgage, car loan, credit card or other advance.

    CreditCards.com's survey was conducted online earlier in February.

    Playing

