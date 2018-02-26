How to set an out-of-office message on your iPhone
I recently took a week off and, to my surprise, found it harder than expected to set an out-of-office message from my iPhone.
If you're unfamiliar, an out-of-office message can be used to automatically tell people you aren't checking email. It's useful for when you're on vacation or out sick, for example.
One would think it would be an option under the iPhone's Mail settings, but it isn't. Instead, it's sort of buried off to the side. It took me longer than I thought it would to get it going, so I figured I can't be the only one with the issue. Here's how to set an out of office message from your iPhone.
Open Settings then scroll down to "Accounts & Passwords."
Select the e-mail account that you want to set an automatic reply from.
Scroll down to the bottom and tap "Automatic Reply."
Select how long you want the message to be on for, and then create your custom message. Turn on "External Away Message" to apply this to people e-mailing from outside of your company, too.
That's it! Now you have automatic reply set up. Enjoy your vacation.