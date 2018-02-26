Alphabet's Ruth Porat says Google Fiber needs to be 10 times better than current technology

Don't expect Google Fiber to start announcing new target cities any time soon.

Alphabet's once-ambitious plan to blanket the country with superfast internet service has been on hold of late, and it was up to Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat on Monday to field questions about the unit's future.

At the Morgan Stanley Technology Conference, where Porat was speaking, an analyst asked about Fiber's change in strategy and the company's new milestones. Porat said that Fiber's rollout has been paused until the company finds a way to make the service 10 times better.

"As we were looking at our rollouts going back to 2015, 2016, our view was that we had not done enough," Porat said. She said that Fiber hadn't achieved its "10x moment," which is Google-speak for getting a 10-fold improvement over existing technology.

It's been a tough couple of years for Fiber. Launched in 2010 with the promise of bringing fast and affordable internet service to municipalities across the country, the initiative has endured cost-cutting measures, layoffs and two CEO resignations since becoming part of the Alphabet unit Access.

Porat said that Alphabet was holding off on pushing Fiber into new markets until it could find a better way to "bring technology to bear in a meaningful way." She said that the company won't start "accelerating the rollout" again until it can prove that it has a valuable new deployment and delivery method.

Access acquired the home broadband company Webpass in 2016 to help it work on new delivery methods, but Webpass recently stopped accepting new customers in Boston.