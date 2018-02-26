A product Salesforce launched two years ago is now the fastest growing in company history

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: There will have to be more regulation on tech from the government 1:06 PM ET Tue, 23 Jan 2018 | 07:05

FSL doesn't get the level of publicity of other recent products like Wave Analytics and IoT Cloud but underscores Salesforce's ability to cross-sell new services to its massive customer base and quickly carve out new market opportunities. It's also the kind of breakthrough Salesforce needs to achieve CEO Marc Benioff's goal of growing from a revenue run rate of $10 billion in 2017 to $20 billion by 2022.

FSL, which competes with GE's ServiceMax, Oracle, and Microsoft, was launched as part of Salesforce's strategy to target specific industries like health care, telecommunications and industrials, which are increasingly turning to cloud field service apps.

"Those numbers are tremendous," said Tom Roderick, an analyst at Stifel Nicolaus, in reference to FSL's growth. "Salesforce seems to have really hit its stride with both the cross-sale approach back to the installed base and with the vertically-specific sales approach to targeted industries," said Roderick, who recommends buying Salesforce shares.

It took Salesforce as a whole six years to surpass $100 million in revenue, a mark that it hit in 2005. Among other cloud software vendors, Box took nine years to reach $100 million in sales, while it took Zendesk seven years to reach the milestone.

For Salesforce, FSL is still a tiny part of the overall business. But its quick expansion is already drawing the attention of market analysts.