A product Salesforce launched two years ago is now the fastest growing in company history

Even with its success, FSL and the Service Cloud division that it's a part of have been dealing with leadership turnover in recent years.
As CNBC reported in August, Service Cloud appointed its fourth group leader in four years in 2017. Michael Chou, who had been FSL's product lead, left the company early this year, as did Jon Aniano, the product lead for Service Cloud.
In the company's last earnings call, Benioff said that it's natural for leadership teams to experience change when the product reaches a certain scale. But he also pointed to Service Cloud's continued growth, which had $2.3 billion in annual sales last year.
"As [Service Cloud] has grown so fast, you've seen an acceleration of that management team and growth of that management team," Benioff said.
FSL still needs to prove it is ready for the enterprise. For example, the group recently nabbed elevator manufacturer Kone from ServiceMax as its largest customer but is still working through some product challenges before full deployment, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. The Gartner report said that most of FSL's live customers are small or midsized organizations.
A ServiceMax representative didn't respond to a request for comment.
Salesforce executives have been talking up FSL's potential and are likely to offer commentary on its momentum when the company reports fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Salesforce Chief Operating Officer Keith Block had this to say about FSL at a Wells Fargo event in December:
"[Field Service] is a relatively new product that again, we released last year that has got an incredible uptick."