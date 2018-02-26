Standard Chartered Bank's 2017 profit jumps 175 percent

Standard Chartered Bank said Tuesday its 2017 pre-tax profit jumped to $3.01 billion — handily beating estimates thanks to rising interest rates and efforts to streamline operations.

The latest full-year profit by the bank was 175 percent higher than the $1.093 billion posted one year ago in 2016, and better than the $2.978 billion average projection by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Stanchart also proposed a full-year dividend of 11 cents after it stopped doing so in 2016.

"The trebling of underlying profits, a strong capital position and emerging regulatory clarity allows us to resume paying dividends," Bill Winters, the bank's group chief executive, said in a release accompanying the earnings announcement.

The bank's Hong Kong-listed shares traded 0.5 percent lower before the stock exchange's lunch break at noon.