Steve Wozniak says someone stole seven bitcoins from him

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak had some bitcoins stolen from him, The Economic Times in India reported Monday.

"I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud," Wozniak said at the Times' Global Business Summit. "Somebody bought them from me online through a credit card and they cancelled the credit card payment. It was that easy. And it was from a stolen credit card number so you can never get it back."

At today's price of around $10,200 a bitcoin, Wozniak's stolen cryptocurrency are worth roughly $71,400.