Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: BRKB, GE, DF, FCAU, BA, ETP & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Berkshire Hathaway – Warren Buffett's firm got an immediate $29 billion windfall from the new tax law, according to Berkshire's latest earnings report. Buffett also said Berkshire has a large amount of cash that it is hoping to deploy, but that it is difficult to find good businesses for sale at the right price.

General Electric – GE plans to restate 2016 and 2017 earnings after adopting a new accounting standard, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. It will result in a 13 cent cut in earnings per share for 2016 and 16 cents for 2017. Separately, GE announced a new director slate that includes three new candidates, in advance of the company's annual meeting. GE is in the process of reducing its board size to 12 from 18.

Dean Foods – The food and dairy producer reported adjusted quarterly profit of 25 cents per share, missing estimates by a penny, while revenue was also below Street forecasts. Dean Foods announced plans to consolidate its manufacturing capacity in a move that will results in significant cost savings, and said its overall execution was improving in a challenging marketplace.

American Outdoor, Sturm Ruger – These and stocks of other gun-related manufacturers continue to be on watch today in the aftermath of the recent Florida school shooting and the subsequent backlash. Avis Budget, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines Group are among the latest companies to eliminate discounts for National Rifle Association members. Additionally, asset manager Blackstone has asked outside fund managers to detail their holdings in gun makers and sellers, and Bank of America and State Street are both asking gunmaking clients how they can help prevent mass shootings, and

Fiat Chrysler – The automaker plans to eliminate all diesel passenger vehicles from its automobile lineup by 2022, according to a report in today's Financial Times.

Boeing – Boeing would have a 51 percent stake in a new joint venture currently being negotiated with Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer, according to a Brazilian newspaper report.

Energy Transfer Partners – Energy Transfer had the permit for its Bayou Bridge crude oil pipeline revoked by a federal judge in Louisiana, in the wake of protests by environmental groups.

Madison Square Garden — Investment firm Silver Lake increased its stake in Madison Square Garden – the owner of the NBA's New York Knicks and the NHL's New York Rangers – to 6.3 percent from 4.8 percent, according to an SEC filing.

HP Inc. – HP was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan Chase, which cited valuation for the new rating. HP shares jumped 3.5 percent Friday following the computer and printer maker's quarterly earnings report, and the firm thinks the positive momentum can continue.

Finish Line – Susquehanna upgraded the athletic apparel and footwear retailer to "positive" from "neutral," on more favorable than expected sales and promotional trends.

Target – Credit Suisse began coverage of the retailer with an "outperform" rating, taking a positive view on what it calls Target's "aggressive strategic changes" in 2017.