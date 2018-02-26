Watch: White House briefs press amid immigration and gun control debates

[The stream is slated to start at 3 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Press secretary Sarah Sanders is slated to brief reporters at the White House on Monday, as political debates over immigration, firearms and the latest developments in the special counsel's Russia probe continue to rage in Washington.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court rebuked President Donald Trump's ongoing effort to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, as it is currently applied. The law protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought illegally to the U.S. as children from being deported.

Four separate bills addressing DACA failed in the Senate on Feb. 15. Among them were a bipartisan bill from the so-called Common Sense Coalition, which allowed "Dreamers" a pathway to citizenship and secured border wall funding, and Trump's preferred plan, which took the harshest line on immigration and secured the fewest votes.

In the days following the votes, Trump claimed that Democrats have forgotten about the Dreamers.

While the Trump administration deals with another immigration setback, the debate on gun reform rages on, galvanized in large part by the survivors of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 students and adults.

Trump has considered raising the minimum age to buy guns, banning bump stocks, strengthening background checks and focusing on mental illness in response to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The National Rifle Association, the foremost advocacy group for gun owners and manufacturers, opposes raising the minimum age.

Trump has also continued to voice his approval for arming "gun-adept" school teachers — which he has claimed could total around 20 percent of the total population.

The president has also weighed in on the apparent failures of local and federal law enforcement officials to stop the shooter, both before and during the attack.

Trump criticized the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the wake of reports that they hesitated to enter the school to engage the gunman.

"You don't know until you test it, but I think, I really believe I would have run in there even if I didn't have a weapon," the president said.

In a Saturday interview on Fox News, Trump weighed in on House Intelligence Committee Democrats' newly released rebuttal to an incendiary GOP memo. The Democratic response, which purports to defend the FBI and Justice Department against allegations of surveillance abuse, was "nothing but a confirmation" of the GOP memo, he said.