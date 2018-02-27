Apple is launching medical clinics to deliver the 'world's best health care experience' to its employees

Apple is launching a group of health clinics called AC Wellness for its own employees and their families this spring, according to several sources familiar with the company's plans.

The company quietly published a website, acwellness.com, with more details about its initiative and a careers page listing jobs including primary care doctor, exercise coach, and care navigator, as well as a phlebotomist to administer lab tests on-site.

This new primary care group will initially only serve Apple's employees in Santa Clara County, where its headquarters are located. At present, it includes only two clinics.

Development appears to be well underway.

A job listing for the "network" posted on Indeed.com details "multiple, stunning state-of-the-art medical centers," in Santa Clara, California, a few miles north of its headquarters in Cupertino. One of the centers is at the new Apple Park campus, another job listing states.

And a LinkedIn search reveals that at least former Stanford Health Care employees have been affiliated with AC Wellness for at least five months, although there's no mention of Apple on the people's profiles. Several of the job listings on Apple's site as of February 27, however, describe AC Wellness as a "subsidiary of Apple, Inc."