Although higher interest rates have continued to rattle sentiment in recent weeks, investors will look to the U.S. central banking space and economic data during the second day of the trading week.

Jerome Powell is set to address Congress on Tuesday, when the recently-appointed chair of the Federal Reserve is set to shed light on the current state of the U.S. economy and monetary policy.

Market-watchers will be watching the testimony closely to see if Powell provides any calm on the recent tug-of-war seen between bonds and equities as higher interest rates continue to shake up sentiment. His testimony will be worth watching for markets in the U.S. and overseas.

Two former Fed chairs will be in conversation on Tuesday at Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C. Ben Bernanke will be speaking to Janet Yellen about her time at the Fed and the challenges that confront the U.S. economy.