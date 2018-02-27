Comcast's bid to outmuscle Rupert Murdoch's takeover of U.K. broadcaster Sky is expected to trigger a fierce bidding war, analysts told CNBC on Tuesday.
Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox had offered 18.5 billion pounds ($25.8 billion at the current exchange rate) in December 2016 for the 61 percent of Sky it did not own. However, U.S. cable television giant Comcast announced Tuesday it would challenge the bid with an offer worth around 22 billion pounds ($31 billion).
"I think it is apparent right now that we are going to see a bidding war for Sky," Paolo Pescatore, vice president of multiplay and media at CCS Insight, told CNBC, which is owned by Comcast.
Alex De Groote, digital and media analyst at Cenkos Securities, agreed, saying Comcast's "opportunistic" bid would likely spark a "fully-blown auction."