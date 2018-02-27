Cramer's lightning round: Wall Street youngsters are weighing on oil stocks   

ConocoPhillips: "I'm not a big fan of oil stocks here because I think a whole new group of young portfolio managers just won't cotton to fossil fuels. I'm going to say don't buy."

TG Therapeutics: "We had [CEO] Mike Weiss on when that stock was so low and I thought he told a compelling story and it's still a good one."

Energous Corp.: "I've looked at that one ... [and] I'm going to save you some money. IDTI is my favorite in that area, Integrated Device Technology. They've been on a bunch of times. They're good people."

SemGroup: "I am in a house of pain when it comes to anything related to this kind of network of pipeline groups and I'm not going to put you in there. Even though it yields 8 [percent], I cannot inflict pain on my friends."

Texas Instruments: "Look, Texas Instruments is very good. Now, people didn't really care for their last quarter. I think it's an internet of things play. Now, you've got to ride it out here, because I know people feel the chart is broken. I don't think so. It's a good company."