    ×

    Tech

    Facebook will work with local media to tackle digital subscription strain

    • Participating organizations will receive coaching from digital subscription experts and take part in weekly training sessions.
    • Facebook has been criticized for diverting traffic from traditional news publishers, despite insisting that it's not a media company.
    • The pilot program through the Facebook Journalism Project will seek to mitigate some of that effect.
    Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
    Getty Images
    Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

    Facebook will work with a dozen local media outlets to help ease the site's strain on digital subscriptions, the company said in a blog post.

    Participating organizations will receive coaching from digital subscription experts, including Tim Griggs, a former New York Times executive, and take part in weekly training sessions to expand subscription bases on and off Facebook — all on Facebook's dime.

    The social media site has been criticized for diverting traffic from traditional news publishers, despite insisting that it's not a media company.

    The pilot program through the Facebook Journalism Project will seek to mitigate some of that effect.

    The first group of media organizations to participate are: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Boston Globe, the Chicago Tribune, The Dallas Morning News, The Denver Post, The Miami Herald, The Minneapolis Star Tribune, The Omaha World-Herald, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Seattle Times, The San Francisco Chronicle, The Tennessean and Newsday.

    Axios earlier reported some details about the pilot program.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FB
    ---