Goldman says ex-Trump advisor Dina Powell to return to bank

While Goldman Sachs has sent many of its senior executives into government service, rarely, has one of them boomeranged back with such lightning speed.

Yet it seems Dina Powell will be circling back through the revolving doors at 200 West Street in New York after barely one year spent as an advisor in the Trump White House.

A memorandum circulating inside Goldman on Tuesday says Powell is to join the bank's management committee and focus on "enhancing the firm's relationships with sovereign clients around the world" and "assume overall responsibility for the firm's corporate engagement initiatives." The memo was signed by CEO Lloyd Blankfein and co-presidents David Solomon and Harvey Schwartz.

The 44 year old Egypt-born Republican advised President Donald Trump on foreign policy as U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy. She had been a managing director of Goldman before that, running its Goldman Sachs Foundation.

In a previous career move, Powell was Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs among other posts in the George W. Bush administration.