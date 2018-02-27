Why this social media app is beating Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat in the iOS app store

But the app has experienced growing pains. A number of users are reporting technical difficulties and crashes. The company said they are working to fix the problems.

So how does it work? When you join, you sign up with your name, email and phone number — there are no usernames on Vero. It's different from Instagram in that you can share more than just photos. You can also share links, music, movies/TV, books and places. And unlike Instagram's algorithm, Vero's feed shows up in chronological order. Just like the other social media platforms, you can follow your friends, brands and verified celebrity users. The appeal of Vero seems to stem from the fact that the company promises to not track data and that it will keep the app ad-free.

Users can download Vero for free right now, but the company says it will eventually charge a small subscription fee.