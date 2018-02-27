Drones carrying handbags kicked off the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show

Dolce & Gabbana showed off its new collection using drones 1 Hour Ago | 00:47

At a recent Dolce & Gabbana's fashion show in Milan, drones joined the usual models walking the runway.

At the beginning of the show, eight drones emerged from a large set of doors carrying an array of colorful handbags. The drone portion of the show only lasted around three minutes, then human models proceeded to walk the runway.

Prior to the start of the show, audience members were asked to turn off the Wi-Fi to their phones. Technical difficulties with the drones reportedly caused the show to be delayed by 45 minutes.