Your first trade for Tuesday, February 27

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Colgate-Palmolive.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of General Motors.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of Walmart.

Guy Adami was a buyer of the CME Group.

Trader disclosure: On February 26, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete Najarian is long calls AAPL, AEO, AKS, AMAT, BAC, BB, C, CL, CTL, EEM, FEZ, FCX, FXI, GILD, KRE, MAC, MAR, OIH, ORCL, RF, SNBR, SPY, SVU, V, VMW, XLE, XLU, XOM, XOP. Pete is long stock AAPL, ATVI, BAC, BKE, C, DLTR, FUL, GILD, GM, HBI, IBM, INTC, KMI, KMX, KO, LOW, LVS, MRK, MSFT, PEP, PFE, PG, STZ, TGT, TPX, UFS, UPS, VMW, WYNN, XOM. Pete owns puts IWM, QQQ. Bought calls BB, CL. Sold calls CELG, CHK, GDX, IBM, JPM, KMI, OXY, P. Sold stock GIS, V, WDC. Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, BX, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, ERJ, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, JD, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VIPS, VOD, VRX, X, XLE, XRT, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Dan Nathan is long CSCO, INTC, SQ, WMT. Dan is short SPY. Dan bought CSCO, WMT. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

