Five years after brawl with Icahn, Ackman exits losing bet against Herbalife

But the bet proved disastrous. Last November, after Herbalife shares had climbed 51 percent for the year, he announced he had closed out the short position he had in the shares and converted it into a bet using put options.

The Icahn-Ackman fight happened on Jan. 25, 2013, while Ackman was being interviewed by telephone by Wapner. Ackman was responding to attacks by Icahn the previous day over Ackman's claims that Herbalife was "a well-managed pyramid scheme."

Icahn called in to the show, saying "Ackman is a liar" and that he had "one of the worst reputations on Wall Street."

"I've really about had it with this guy," Icahn said. "He's like the crybaby in the schoolyard."

Business Insider labeled it "The Greatest Moment In Financial TV History."

The two made up a year later.