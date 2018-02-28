Activist nuns see momentum building for their fight against gun makers after Florida school shooting

The nuns are familiar with shareholder activism, for years using their platform to push companies on everything from executive pay to climate change and the rights of indigenous people. The work has not always been rewarded. A previous effort with Sturm Ruger in 2002 went nowhere, Byron acknowledged.

But this time might be different. Since 17 people were killed in the Florida high school earlier this month, a public outcry about gun violence made it all the way to the wood-paneled halls of Wall Street, where some of the world's biggest money managers say they are asking gun makers similar questions.

The nuns hope the pressure from Wall Street will help, said Tim Smith, the director of shareholder engagement at Walden Asset Management, a Boston money management firm that works with the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, the umbrella group for religion-affiliated shareholder activists.

On Monday, the giant asset manager State Street said it will be engaging with weapons makers and sellers to find out how the companies "will support the safe and responsible use of their products." Last week BlackRock, the largest shareholder in Sturm Ruger and Smith & Wesson parent American Outdoor, said it would also be engaging the companies to "understand their response to recent events."

Bank of America, a lender to gun makers, said it would talk to them as well.

Cajoling from shareholders has long been one way to sway corporate boards, though it isn't always taken seriously. Rarely do proposals garner more than 10 percent support from shareholders, said Patrick McGurn, head of strategic research at proxy advisory firm ISS.

But the momentum appears to be building. "The door is open with these firms to look quite seriously at shareholder resolutions and not dismiss it," Walden's Smith told CNBC.

"Our hope is now with the large investors asking questions that they would support our efforts," Byron said.