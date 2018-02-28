Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Wednesday:

Box shares plunged 13 percent after hours. The cloud content management company reported smaller losses per share than expected and revenue was in line with Wall Street estimates. CEO Aaron Levie felt confident about the past quarter and its metrics, stating that there are great deals with great companies coming. He also stated that the company is going after two spaces in the market, targeting the enterprise and consumer side. Despite the good news, revenue guidance was weak.

Monster Beverage stock slumped more than 7 percent after the bell. The beverage company reported EPS and revenue that missed analyst expectations. The past quarter was a rough one for the company, with low gross margins and net gross sales that were negatively impacted by inventory reductions at international distributors.

3D Systems stock surged nearly 16 percent in extended trading. The 3D printing company reported preliminary fourth-quarter earnings that impressed Wall Street. Its fourth-quarter earnings and annual report have been delayed after the company realized that it needed more time to plan for new revenue-recognition rules and how they relate to the company's product warranties.

Shares of Hostess Brands jumped nearly 7 percent in extended trading. The bakery company announced EPS and revenue that beat Wall Street estimates. The tax law boosted adjusted EPS by 12 cents this quarter. Hostess Brands intends to 'grow well above the sweet baked goods category' in the upcoming year.'

Universal Health Services stock gained more than 4 percent in the extended session. The hospital management company reported EPS and revenue that surpassed expectations.

L Brands shares fell nearly 7 percent after the bell. The fashion retailer reported earnings that beat expectations on top and bottom lines. It also announced a proposed $500 million offering of senior notes due 2028 for the redemption of outstanding senior notes due next year.