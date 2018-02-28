Americans' data privacy could be at stake in case between Microsoft and US government

It looks like Microsoft will lose the case for data privacy: professor 6 Hours Ago | 02:49

If a closely watched major privacy rights fight between Microsoft and the U.S. Justice Department ends up with the latter having the upper hand, other countries could get more "aggressive" with their surveillance over the data of American citizens, a U.S law professor said.

Speaking to CNBC on "Squawk Box," Matthew Tokson, an associate professor of law at the University of Utah, said: "Most experts seem to think that the government has the upper hand here."

"One concern about this case is if the government prevails, foreign countries may be more actively aggressive with their surveillance of say, U.S. citizens' data stored in their countries," he added.

On Tuesday, Supreme Court justices were divided in their opinion over whether prosecutors can force technology companies to hand over data stored overseas. Some signaled support for the government, while others urged Congress to pass a law to resolve the issue. A ruling is due by the end of June.