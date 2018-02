CNBC EXCERPTS: FOUNDER AND CEO OF INVEMED ASSOCIATES AND CO-FOUNDER OF HOME DEPOT KEN LANGONE ON CNBC’S “SQUAWK BOX” TODAY

WHEN: TODAY, WEDNESDAY, February 28, 2018

LANGONE GE'S JEFF IMMELT

THE THING I AM REALLY ANGRY ABOUT TO SAY THAT GE WAS TRANSFORMED IS TO SAY THAT THE WORD TRANSFORM IS A SYNONYM FOR DESTRUCTION.

LANGONE ON GENERAL ELECTRIC

GE TO ME IS A COLOSSAL FAILURE IN GOVERNANCE.. I'LL TELL YOU RIGHT NOW AND I NEVER THOUGHT I'D SAY THIS HERE'S A CASE WHERE I THINK AN ACTIVIST IS GOING TO MAKE A HUGE HUGE DIFFERENCE BECAUSE IT ALL HAS TO COME OUT.

LANGONE ON THE TAX CUT

IT'S GOING TO HELP GROWTH. LIKE IT OR NOT, ITS GOING TO HELP GROWTH…HOME DEPOT AND LOWES, TOO, AND A LOT OF PEOPLE, THEY WERE SHARING THE GOODIES. WE'RE SHARING THEM. AND WE DID IT QUICK.

LANGONE ON JEROME POWELL

FIRST IMPRESSIONS ARE LASTING IMPRESSIONS. I, FRANKLY, WAS IMPRESSED WITH THE GUY. MORE IMPORTANTLY, PEOPLE WHO ARE MUCH SMARTER THAN ME THAT KNOW THIS - WHAT HE'S TALKING ABOUT BETTER THAN ME - WERE PLEASANTLY SURPRISED BY WHAT HE DID.

LANGONE ON WHETHER PALANTIR WILL GO PUBLIC

I DONT KNOW. FRANKLY, IF I HAD MY DRUTHERS, I WOULD WISH THEY WOULDN'T I THINK WHAT THEY DO, AND THE WAY THEY DO IT, AND THE MIND SET ON THE FUTURE, I DONT KNOW IF THE PUBLIC COULD ACCOMMODATE THAT.

LANGONE ON DICKS SPORTING GOODS

WHAT DICK'S DID TODAY WAS RIGHT FOR TWO REASONS. IT WAS THE RIGHT THING, BUT I CANT NOT BELIEVE THAT THIS IS GOING TO BE GOOD OVERALL FOR PEOPLE FEELING GOOD ABOUT DICK'S AND WANTING TO GO INTO THEIR STORES. YOU GOTTA UNDERSTAND THE IMPORTANCE OF PEOPLE FEELING GOOD ABOUT WHERE THEY SPEND MONEY.