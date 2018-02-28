Cramer's lightning round: Nokia has become a good spec. I'm done selling   

Nokia: "Nokia's an interesting spec now. They do have some 5G. I would not sell the stock anymore. I'm done with the sale of Nokia."

Magellan Midstream Partners: "I talked about it with my team at ActionAlerts today and we said, you know what? We have to pull the trigger. It's just too cheap."

Johnson & Johnson: "I am going to say yes [to building a position in Johnson & Johnson], but you have to do it slowly on the way down and do it in pyramid fashion."

Steelcase Inc.: "No edge to that stock. In that group, I do like Herman Miller."

Alibaba: "I think Alibaba's a great company. You can buy some now, but you may have to buy it down 10. This market's skittish."

Micron Technology: "Let's let it come down a little bit. Look, we know from HP that it is having a good quarter, but there's no sweat. You can buy it at $45, I think."