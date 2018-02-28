At least four countries sought ways to gain leverage over President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, the Washington Post reported late on Tuesday.
Officials in the United Arab Emirates, China, Israel and Mexico privately discussed how their nations could benefit from Kushner's international business dealings and lack of government experience, unnamed sources told the newspaper.
Before becoming a White House senior adviser, Kushner ran his family real-estate firm Kushner Companies, a job that saw him court foreign financing.
That search for investors made Kushner "particularly manipulable" in the eyes of U.A.E. officials, for instance, the Post said, citing current and former U.S. administrative representatives who spoke based on intelligence reports about the matter.
There are concerns in the White House that Kushner was "naive and being tricked" in his conversations with foreign officials, the Post continued.
The 37-year-old's top-secret government security clearance was recently downgraded, with his international business contracts a key reason why he's been unable to obtain permanent security clearance, according to the Post.
The embassies of China, Israel and the U.A.E. did not respond to the newspaper's requests for comment. The White House did not immediately answer CNBC's request for comment.