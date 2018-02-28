Officials in the United Arab Emirates, China, Israel and Mexico privately discussed how their nations could benefit from Kushner's international business dealings and lack of government experience, unnamed sources told the newspaper.

Before becoming a White House senior adviser, Kushner ran his family real-estate firm Kushner Companies, a job that saw him court foreign financing.

That search for investors made Kushner "particularly manipulable" in the eyes of U.A.E. officials, for instance, the Post said, citing current and former U.S. administrative representatives who spoke based on intelligence reports about the matter.

There are concerns in the White House that Kushner was "naive and being tricked" in his conversations with foreign officials, the Post continued.