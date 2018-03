David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital suffered another round of losses in February — extending the hedge fund's decline in 2018 to more than 12 percent.

Both the main Greenlight Capital fund and the Greenlight Capital Offshore fell by 6.2 percent in February, according to Einhorn's monthly update to investors, which was obtained by CNBC.

Greenlight Capital and Greenlight Capital Offshore declined by 6.6 percent and 6 percent, respectively, in January.