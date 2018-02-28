Ahead of Italy's election, immigration is seen as a key issue on the southern island of Sicily

Italians go to the polls on March 4 and the key issues of immigration and unemployment are likely to heavily influence voters, particularly in the southern island of Sicily.

Public opinion over the key issues in the political debate are likely to vary greatly from region to region, depending on how much immigration or unemployment affects the area. Palermo, the capital of Sicily, is no exception with both issues featuring heavily in the debate among citizens.

Sicily, and the small island of Lampedusa to its south in the Mediterranean, have been focal points for a continuing influx of migrants trying to reach Italy by sea.