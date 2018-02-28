Self-driving car start-up Aurora secures new round of funding

Aurora, a start-up developing self-driving cars, has closed out of its series A round of venture capital funding with a $90 million investment.

The investment comes from Index Ventures and Greylock Partners. Reid Hoffman, a partner at Greylock and the former founder of LinkedIn, and Mike Volpi, a partner at Index Ventures and former chief strategy officer at Cisco, will also join the Aurora board.



"This team is easily one of the most experienced and technically renowned in autonomous vehicles, and in my opinion, a pioneering team who will bring autonomous vehicles to the mass market," said Hoffman.



Aurora, which emerged from stealth mode earlier this year, is already working with Volkswagen, Hyundai and Byton, a Chinese automaker developing electric vehicles.

Chris Urmson, the CEO and co-founder of Aurora, said adding Hoffman and Volpi to the Aurora board will help the start-up as it develops self-driving technology and establishes more partnerships.