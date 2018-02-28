Snap jumps after data show the redesign isn't scaring off new users

Snap shares rallied about 5 percent Wednesday, a sign Wall Street may have shrugged off criticism from Snapchat users.

Snapchat has rolled out a redesigned app interface over the past few months to make it easier for new users to learn the ropes. But the redesign was slammed by the company's core user base, including a highly publicized online petition and a cutting tweet from model Kylie Jenner.

Nonetheless, data firm App Annie told CNBC on Tuesday that Snap's download rates have remained strong. And while Jenner wasn't thrilled with Snap's new look, she noted she "still loves" the platform.

Wall Street gave back some love, too. While shares fell more than 7 percent over the past week, they ticked back up Wednesday.

Snap's new business strategy does have a silver lining. Advertising intelligence company Media Radar estimated Wednesday that advertisers are expected to spend $1.7 billion on Snapchat campaigns in 2018.

Some campaigns have already gained traction. Nike released a pair of new Air Jordan sneakers on Snapchat earlier this month — and the shoes sold out in 23 minutes, according to TechCrunch.

Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal is an investor in Snap.