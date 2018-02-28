Spotify said it's relying more on Google's cloud even as the companies compete in music streaming

Spotify, which is already heavily reliant on Google's public cloud infrastructure, said on Wednesday that it plans to go deeper, eventually moving remaining computing and storage workloads in its data centers over to Google.

The disclosure, made in Spotify's filing for a public share sale, marks another boon for the Google Cloud Platform, which competes with Amazon Web Services as well as Microsoft, IBM and Oracle. Last month Apple provided confirmation that it uses Google's cloud to store data for iCloud services.

Spotify previously used Amazon's cloud for its remote computing needs, but in 2016 it revealed a plan to migrate its backend to Google's public cloud. Google and Amazon both compete with Spotify in the music streaming business, but Spotify said in the filing that "we do not believe that Google will use the GCP operation in such a manner as to gain competitive advantage against our Service."

Earlier this month Google disclosed the size of its cloud business, including its G Suite line of cloud productivity apps for business: $1 billion in revenue per quarter. Amazon's cloud is bigger, at more than $5 billion in revenue in the most recent quarter.

Spotify still has its own data centers in Sweden, Virginia and the United Kingdom, but said it will lean more heavily on Google in the future.

"Currently, we are in the process of transitioning all of our data storage (including personal data of Users and music data licensed from rights holders) and computing from our own servers to GCP," the company said.