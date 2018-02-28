    ×

    Crime

    Steve Wynn strikes back at 'revolting' reports that he raped a woman and fathered her child

    • Casino mogul Steve Wynn hit back at explosive accusations of sexual misconduct against him that broke Tuesday.
    • "Mr. Wynn has never been supplied with these unsubstantiated accounts or the names of these accusers by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department," a spokesman said.
    • One woman told police she had a child with Wynn after he raped her, while another reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him.
    Casino mogul Steve Wynn is hitting back at explosive accusations of sexual misconduct against him that broke Tuesday, including one in which a woman accused him of raping her and fathering her child in the 1970s.

    "Mr. Wynn has never been supplied with these unsubstantiated accounts or the names of these accusers by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department," a spokesman for Wynn said in a statement.

    "It's revolting that the media repeated such inflammatory claims from events that supposedly occurred four decades ago without the slightest bit of fact-checking or skepticism.

    "This is not journalism. It is the peddling of smut and it is atrociously unfair to Mr. Wynn, his family and friends. Mr. Wynn is left to ask this simple question: When did we abandon such fundamental fairness, due process and decency?"

    On Tuesday, The Associated Press reported the new allegations of sexual misconduct that date to the 1970s, citing police reports it had obtained that two women recently filed.

    Las Vegas police revealed earlier this month that they had taken the statements after a news report in January revealed sexual misconduct allegations against the billionaire.

    Billionaire Steve Wynn, chairman and chief executive officer of Wynn Resorts Ltd.

    One woman told police she had a child with Wynn after he raped her, while another reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him.

    Wynn has vehemently denied the misconduct accusations and attributed them to a campaign led by his ex-wife, whose attorney has denied that she instigated the report by The Wall Street Journal.

    One of the recent police reports shows a woman told officers that Wynn raped her at least three times around 1973 and 1974 at her Chicago apartment. She reported she got pregnant and gave birth to a girl in a gas station bathroom.

    In one instance, the woman claimed that Wynn pinned her against a refrigerator and raped her. She said he then made a phone call, kissed her on the cheek and left. The report

    does not explain how Wynn is alleged to have entered the apartment or if they knew each other. The woman claimed she did not give him a key.

    The second police report shows a woman told police she had consensual sex with Wynn "several times" while she worked as a casino dealer at the Golden Nugget but was forced to resign when she turned him down in the summer of 1976.

    The women's names are redacted on the reports, and police said they do not identify people who say they are victims of sex crimes.

    Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts on Feb. 6, less than two weeks after the newspaper reported that a number of women said he harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.

    — The Associated Press contributed to this report.

