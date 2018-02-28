Steve Wynn strikes back at 'revolting' reports that he raped a woman and fathered her child   

Casino mogul Steve Wynn is hitting back at explosive accusations of sexual misconduct against him that broke Tuesday, including one in which a woman accused him of raping her and fathering her child in the 1970s.

"Mr. Wynn has never been supplied with these unsubstantiated accounts or the names of these accusers by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department," a spokesman for Wynn said in a statement.

"It's revolting that the media repeated such inflammatory claims from events that supposedly occurred four decades ago without the slightest bit of fact-checking or skepticism.

"This is not journalism. It is the peddling of smut and it is atrociously unfair to Mr. Wynn, his family and friends. Mr. Wynn is left to ask this simple question: When did we abandon such fundamental fairness, due process and decency?"

On Tuesday, The Associated Press reported the new allegations of sexual misconduct that date to the 1970s, citing police reports it had obtained that two women recently filed.



Las Vegas police revealed earlier this month that they had taken the statements after a news report in January revealed sexual misconduct allegations against the billionaire.