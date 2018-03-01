Gunmaker American Outdoor Brands plummets 20% after quarterly sales plunge

American Outdoor Brands shares tanked after the reported a large year-over-year sales decline and gave dismal guidance.

The gunmaker said its sales fell 32.6 percent year over year in its fiscal third quarter.

Formerly Smith & Wesson, the company said its results reflect a "continuation of challenging market conditions in the consumer market for firearms."

American Outdoor President and CEO James Debney said there's less demand for firearms and that the company believes this "may continue for some time."

For the current quarter, American Outdoor said it expects adjusted earnings between 9 cents and 11 cents per share on revenue between $162 million and $166 million.

Wall Street had previously projected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of 38 cents on $205.6 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

The stock was halted at about 4 p.m. ET prior to the announcement. It reopened 20 percent lower at 4:35 p.m. ET. Shares of American Outdoor fell as much as 26 percent in after-hours trade.

American Outdoor shares have shed more than 50 percent in the past 12 months. The stock set a new 52-week intraday low of $8.87 on Wednesday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.