Cramer's lightning round: Don't touch the stock of Albemarle   

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Albemarle: "Don't touch it. The bloom is off the lithium rose. Why is that? Because Sociedad Quimica, which is the largest producer in Chile, is overproducing."

    Universal Display Corporation: "People feel that there's not enough OLED being used in the new devices, so we're going to have to wait to see if that's the case."

    CIT Group: "We've got financials that are so unbelievably good like J.P. Morgan. Why are we reaching for that one? I mean, it's OK, but we need to go with the big guns."

    Oneok Inc.: "I have cooled on the fossil fuel stocks. A whole new generation of investors are saying no to them. A 5.4 percent yield is not enough to attract."

    Express Scripts Holdings: "The analysts never stop loving ESRX. I don't care for it. There's so many other great companies. Why not look at Abbott Labs?"

    Valley National Bancorp: "I think right here is a great level to buy it."

    Square: "I'm sticking with Square. I think it's still good."

    FMC Corp: "I'm going to say this one's OK. It has come down enough that I'm going to say it's OK to own."

    Manitowoc Company: "Manitowoc has come down almost 30 percent. I think that's wrong. I think this is a decent level to start buying."

    Radius Health: "We've got stocks like Bristol-Myers that are down so much. I'd rather be in that one."

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Abbott Laboratories and J.P. Morgan.

