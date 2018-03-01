Cramer's lightning round: Don't touch the stock of Albemarle   

Albemarle: "Don't touch it. The bloom is off the lithium rose. Why is that? Because Sociedad Quimica, which is the largest producer in Chile, is overproducing."

Universal Display Corporation: "People feel that there's not enough OLED being used in the new devices, so we're going to have to wait to see if that's the case."

CIT Group: "We've got financials that are so unbelievably good like J.P. Morgan. Why are we reaching for that one? I mean, it's OK, but we need to go with the big guns."

Oneok Inc.: "I have cooled on the fossil fuel stocks. A whole new generation of investors are saying no to them. A 5.4 percent yield is not enough to attract."

Express Scripts Holdings: "The analysts never stop loving ESRX. I don't care for it. There's so many other great companies. Why not look at Abbott Labs?"

Valley National Bancorp: "I think right here is a great level to buy it."

Square: "I'm sticking with Square. I think it's still good."

FMC Corp: "I'm going to say this one's OK. It has come down enough that I'm going to say it's OK to own."

Manitowoc Company: "Manitowoc has come down almost 30 percent. I think that's wrong. I think this is a decent level to start buying."

Radius Health: "We've got stocks like Bristol-Myers that are down so much. I'd rather be in that one."