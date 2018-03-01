For sale: Boone Pickens' $250 million ranch. Take a look inside.

The property has its own airport (FAA airport code TX13), with a 6,000-foot runway and small terminal with housing for pilots. It's got a chapel. It's got fire trucks and fleets of vehicles to travel the property.

Hunting has been turned into an art form at Mesa Vista: Aside from the marshes and nesting areas created to form some of the best quail hunting in the world, the ranch also has a two-story stone kennel, where Pickens keeps his 40 bird dogs.



Of course, since Mesa Vista is owned by the man known as the Oracle of Oil, the property also has several productive wells.



There is one part of the property that Pickens is so attached to, however, he isn't giving up: his childhood home.

Pickens grew up in a small house in Holdenville, Oklahoma. His fourth wife, Madeleine, had the home taken apart and trucked to Mesa Vista Ranch, where it now sits in front of the street sign and sidewalk stone where Pickens carved his name in 1939.