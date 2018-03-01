Gold medalists from Team USA ring the closing bell at Nasdaq MarketSite   

2018 Winter Olympic Games gold medalists, Kikkan Randall and David Wise, have returned from South Korea and will celebrate by ringing the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite.

Kikkan Randall is the winner of Team USA's first-ever Olympic medal in women's cross-country ski racing. The Anchorage, Alaska native is a five-time Olympian, three-time overall World Cup Spring Champion and a 26-time World Cup podium finisher.

David Wise is a double Olympic Winter Games gold medalist in freeski halfpipe. Wise's trophy case features an Olympic gold medal in the men's ski halfpipe from the 2014 Sochi Winter Games, when the sport made its Olympic debut.

Both athletes are part of U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the national governing body of ski and snowboard sports in the United States. The association sent 109 athletes to Pyeongchang to represent Team USA. During the Games, the athletes won 15 of USA's 23 medals, including 7 of the 9 golds.

Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal owns NBC Sports and NBC Olympics. NBC Olympics is the U.S. broadcast rights holder to all Summer and Winter Games through the year 2032.