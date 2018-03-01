Here are the highlights from the Paul Tudor Jones interview with Goldman Sachs

Paul Tudor Jones, the legendary hedge fund manager who called the October 1987 crash, shared his bold market views in a rare interview with Goldman Sachs sent to the bank's clients.

Jones blasted President Donald Trump's corporate tax cut and Congress' recent budget spending bill. He forecasts inflation will rise as a result. The investor went on to recommend investors stay in cash or buy commodities and "hard assets."

The hedge fund manager rarely talks to the press, which makes this interview, which was sent to the bank's clients Wednesday, that much more of an opportunity to get a revealing look at his investing thought process.

Here are the highlights below from the note obtained by CNBC: