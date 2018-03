Security experts have further traced a number of subsequent attacks back to Iran, including hacks on Saudi, American and South Korean companies. Iran has not commented on those accusations.

In February, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir told CNBC that Iran was "the most dangerous nation" for cyber threats.

"Iran is the only country that has attacked us repeatedly and tried to attack us repeatedly," Al-Jubeir said. "In fact, they tried to do it on a virtually weekly basis."

He added that Saudi Arabia is taking "all the steps necessary" to defend itself and training its people to "be able to engage in offensive operations to make it hopefully impossible for people to penetrate those systems."

The Iranian government has previously denied accusations of cyber-aggression. It did not respond last month to a request for response to Al-Jubeir's comments.

— CNBC's Natasha Turak contributed to this report.