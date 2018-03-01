Kroger stops selling guns to buyers under 21 at Fred Meyer stores

Guns will no longer be sold to anyone under age 21 at Fred Meyer stores, grocery store chain Kroger told CNBC on Thursday.

The company is the latest to restrict sales of firearms in the wake of mass shootings, most recently in Parkland, Florida.

Walmart made a similar announcement on Wednesday. President Donald Trump has said he would support raising the federal minimum age for buying guns from 18 to 21, a move the National Rifle Association opposes.

