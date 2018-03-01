    ×

    Trading Nation

    More than half of the S&P is in correction territory. Here are names to buy on the dip

    Half of the S&P is still in correction territory. Here are names to buy on the dip
    Half of the S&P is still in correction territory. Here are names to buy on the dip   

    Markets tumbled on Thursday following President Trump's trade tariff announcement earlier in the session. The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq composite all logged losses of nearly 2 percent each.

    As more than half of S&P stocks sit in correction territory from losses incurred last month, some market participants are recommending bargain buys at these levels.

    Shares of home improvement giant Lowe's, which on Wednesday plunged after a disappointing earnings report, looks like a buy here to Mark Tepper, president and CEO of Strategic Wealth Partners.

    "We're really big on the infrastructure theme, we're big on the entire housing theme right now, so within the infrastructure theme we like Lowe's," Tepper said Wednesday on "Trading Nation." "Pending home sales fell 4.7 percent last month, not because of lack of demand, but rather for lack of inventory. That slack should boost real estate construction, home improvement and related sectors."

    Earnings came in below expectations, but he sees upside ahead and likes its relatively low price-earnings ratio of 15.5 times forward earnings.

    Shares of regional bank KeyBank also look attractive to Tepper, as rising rates are set to benefit the regional banks as a group. Small-business optimism, too, should help with commercial and industrial loans picking up, Tepper said, and improving credit quality should also bode well for the name.

    Chevron, coming off a historically bad month, looks good to strategist Matt Maley of Miller Tabak.

    "The stock is way down compared to the underlying commodity; it made a nice double-bottom here, just below $110, and it's bounced back. The bounce back hasn't been as strong as it's been in oil," Maley said Wednesday on "Trading Nation," but he does see upside for Chevron as crude oil prices hold up.

    He also likes shares of McDonald's, given a strong technical picture and its working off a historically overbought condition. The stock managed to trade above its 200-day moving average for the vast majority of 2017, and its recent weakness doesn't come as a concern to Maley.

    Equity markets in the U.S. fell across the board on Thursday.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    CVX
    ---
    MCD
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...