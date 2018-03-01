    ×

    Politics

    Treasury Secretary Mnuchin tells UCLA it can't show footage of his event after being heckled and booed

    • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was heckled, booed and protested during an event at University of California at Los Angeles this week.
    • After the event, Mnuchin reportedly retracted his permission for UCLA to post video or audio of the event on its website.
    • At least one heckler was physically picked up and removed by police, students' videos show.
    Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, January 11, 2018.
    Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
    Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, January 11, 2018.

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asked the University of California at Los Angeles not to share video or audio from his recent discussion at the school after he was heckled and hissed at by protesters, the Washington Post reported Thursday.

    One heckler, who yelled at Mnuchin over the recently passed tax law, was physically escorted out of the auditorium by police. It was not clear from video footage of the altercation how long she had been berating the treasury secretary.

    The Post reported that the audience interrupted Mnuchin's remarks with boos, hisses and outbursts throughout the event.

    Demonstrators reportedly stood outside the auditorium, clad in the attire of Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette, and served cake to passersby.

    The public event was hosted by UCLA's Burkle Center for International Relations on Monday.

    A UCLA spokeswoman told the Wall Street Journal that Mnuchin had rescinded his permission for the school to post media of the event on its website.

    Mnuchin's office did not immediately responded to CNBC's request for comment.

    Marketplace.com, whose host moderated the discussion with Mnuchin, later published the audio and full transcript of the event.

    Read the full report from the Washington Post.