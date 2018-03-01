Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asked the University of California at Los Angeles not to share video or audio from his recent discussion at the school after he was heckled and hissed at by protesters, the Washington Post reported Thursday.

One heckler, who yelled at Mnuchin over the recently passed tax law, was physically escorted out of the auditorium by police. It was not clear from video footage of the altercation how long she had been berating the treasury secretary.

The Post reported that the audience interrupted Mnuchin's remarks with boos, hisses and outbursts throughout the event.

Demonstrators reportedly stood outside the auditorium, clad in the attire of Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette, and served cake to passersby.