Global retaliation to Trump tariffs: 'It could get pretty ugly pretty soon'

"One lesson that many of America's trading partners have learnt is that they need to use surgical strikes to make sure there is political pain exacted on the U.S. government," he continued.

Any redress taken by the international community could follow the White House's lead of bypassing the World Trade Organization, he added: "It could get pretty ugly pretty soon."

For instance, Canada might disrupt the ability of U.S. businesses to use their supply chains effectively, Prasad noted.

"The European Union has already talked about targeting very specific products from the U.S., China has talked about limiting soybean imports and certain high-tech equipment," he continued.

Canadian officials have already pledged to respond with their own measures, but didn't specify details. Meanwhile, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said the bloc will "react firmly and commensurately" to defend its interests.